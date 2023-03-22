Dubai (Union)
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai launched the Ramadan Challenge Race Program in its seventh edition under the name “Dubai Passports Gatherer”, in a traditional style and a new look, on the frequency of Al-Oula Radio 107.04, throughout the days of the holy month.
The Ramadan program, which is broadcast from Monday to Thursday, aims to stir up the spirit of heritage in the hearts of Emiratis and residents, to learn about the country’s culture, heritage and civilization. Smooth and attractive style.
The program, which is presented by the two journalists, Samah Al-Abbar and Khalifa Al-Falasi, from 2:00 until 3:00 pm, includes a number of various competitions, in various fields, including heritage, culture and the Arabic language, as the program allocates a package of daily cash prizes for participants via text messages, They number up to 10 winners, in addition to drawing a valuable prize weekly, and daily questions that are published through the accounts of the social networking channels of gdrfa dubai and Aloula Radio aloulafm.
Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that the program this year comes after an absence in a different, more distinguished and closer framework to the local community, aiming to reach the largest segment of the public, in order to raise the level of cultural and societal awareness, and to improve practices and innovations. To enrich constructive civilized communication, in a way that serves the issues of community development and sustainability, and keeps individuals aware of the most prominent societal issues that require awareness, awareness, and active participation. He pointed out that the public is considered the main partner of public administration in many societal issues, and plays a pivotal role in the success of everything related to initiatives and campaigns that reflect shared social responsibility.
#Dubai #Passports #Officer #Ramadan #competition
Leave a Reply