Daniela Darcourt was nominated for the Lo Nuestro 2024 awards in the album of the year – tropical category, for her album'Catharsis'. This Thursday, February 22, our compatriot competed with other great exponents, but failed to obtain the award. In that sense, the interpreter of 'Mr Lie' lost againstRomeo Santos. Below are all the details of Darcourt's passage through this ceremony, which took place on Kaseya Center in Florida, United States.

YOU CAN SEE: Premios Lo Nuestro 2024 LIVE: where to watch and how to vote for your favorite artists for the award?

How was Daniela Darcourt's time at the Lo Nuestro 2024 awards?

Daniela Darcourt traveled to Florida, United States to participate in the Lo Nuestro awards 2024. Our compatriot was seen excited by her presence in the magenta rug and, above all, for representing Peru in one of the most important events in Latin music.

Although he did not win the award, his nomination and participation are already a significant recognition of his career and his music. Without a doubt, this fact marks an important milestone in Darcourt's career, which demonstrates her growing influence and popularity in the Latin music scene.

Who competed with Daniela Darcourt in the same Lo Nuestro 2024 awards category?

In the album of the year category – tropicalthe following artists were nominated, competing with our compatriot Daniela Darcourt:

'Bachata live, Vol. 2' – Elvis Martínez

'Songs of the heart' – Olga Tañón

'Catharsis' – Daniela Darcourt

'The swing of the Great Combo' – The Great Combo of Puerto Rico

'Escalona had never been recorded like this' – Carlos Vives

'Formula, Vol. 3' – Romeo Santos

'Intruder' – Silvestre Dangond

'Metamorphosis' – Jonathan Moly

'I'm coming to you' – Luis Figueroa

'I' – Christian Alicea.

Romeo Santos won in this category. Photo: Instagram/Premios Lo Nuestro 2024

When will Daniela Darcourt's next concerts be in Peru?

Daniela Darcourt is preparing to present a unique show in the Grand National Theater, called 'Woman's Song'. This concert will take place on two dates, the March 9 and 10and is under the production of DEA Promotora.

The Peruvian artist promises a show that will highlight her versatility, since she will perform more than one musical genre. In addition to his well-known salsa songs, Daniela Darcourt will surprise attendees with songs from Luis Miguel, José José, hits by Donna Summer, and of course, boleros, showing a diverse and innovative repertoire.

Will Daniela Darcourt tour outside Peru in 2024?

Daniela Darcourt have a scheduled tour in 2024. According to the information available, the next concert of the interpreter of 'You were wrong with me' will be may 17th in The Town Hall in NYUSA.

In addition, another show has been scheduled at the Alex Theater of Glendale, California, United States, for Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 7:00 pmwith tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Why was Daniela Darcourt featured by Forbes?

Daniela Darcourt was highlighted by Forbes on your list of 50 most creative people in Peru. This distinction is given in recognition of Peruvians who have excelled in various fields such as advertising, fashion, art, cinema, music and gastronomy throughout the year 2023.

Furthermore, it is not the first time that Darcourt has received recognition from Forbessince it was previously included in the list of 50 most powerful women in Peru by the same magazine.

