Mexico City.- Ruben Omar Romano He is one of the coaches who received the opportunity to coach in the Mexican League but unfortunately luck did not accompany them in their search for the national title.

The Argentine, after his time as a footballer, continued his career as a strategist, a period in which he had a very difficult time while taking the reins of Blue Cross in 2005.

Ruben Omar Romano He was kidnapped a few meters from the facilities of The Ferris Wheel. In Blue Cross They were concerned that during several games they demanded the freedom of their coach.

After being blindfolded for 65 days, Ruben Omar Romano was rescued by Federal Investigation Agency (AFI) that at the time Genaro Garcia Luna He served as director of the civil police corporation.

Almost nineteen years after that moment, the Argentine coach opened up in an interview with Antonio de Valdes on your channel Youtube, 'Everyone with Toño'.

“It was brutal, apart from being blind because I was always blindfolded, that is, in the dark, I did listen, they did let me listen to games, I didn't experience the abuse beyond the fact that it was suddenly psychological, it was strong,” he revealed.

«When I had to talk to my daughters, but I didn't wish it on anyone. At first I couldn't eat, I lost a lot of weight, but it was a very difficult moment in my life but thank God today I can tell it,” he added. Ruben Omar Romano.

Days after the rescue, Ruben Omar Romano He returned to direct Cruz Azul until he reached semi-finals of the tournament Closing 2005. Suffered elimination by the staunch rival America club.

The last time we saw Ruben Omar Romano in the Mexican League It happened during 2023 when he was presented as tutor of Mazatlan FCwith whom he recorded a balance of two wins and ten losses.

