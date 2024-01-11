Romania became the 15th member of the NATO Naval Strike and Support Force (STRIKFORNATO), reported the Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, on the social network Facebook.

“It is a step that further strengthens the partnership between the Romanian Navy and STRIKFORNATO. Together we are stronger and we defend even better the eastern flank of the Alliance and the Black Sea region,” the minister stated.

(Also: Trump's return could bring 'dramatic' consequences for Latin America: HRW).

Tilvar also drew attention to the fact that the country's entry into the force takes place just 20 years after Romania joined NATO.

STRIKFORNATO, headquartered in Portugal, is the Alliance's primary maritime staff, capable of rapid deployment and planning and execution of maritime operations.

The force was founded by thirteen member countries of the NATO with a maritime exit and Lithuania has now also joined Romania.

(Also: Argentina and IMF announce agreement to disburse $4.7 billion to the country).

The founding countries in 2013 were Germany, Denmark, Spain, the United States, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The entry of these two countries is in line with NATO policies of strengthening its eastern flank.

Romania is a NATO member country located in southeastern Europe.with a long border with Ukraine and on the shores of the Black Sea, where the Alliance maintains a so-called “reinforced forward presence” (EFP) to confront possible threats from Russia.

Tilvar has recently announced the increase in foreign military personnel deployed in the Balkan country, with 200 more Italian soldiers and an unspecified number of Spanish and Slovenian soldiers.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO