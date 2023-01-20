Rodrigo Cuba will be a father again. The footballer’s couple ale venturo, is waiting for the second daughter of the ‘Cat’, and is ready to give birth. In the midst of the festivities and celebrations for the new arrival, the businesswoman has addressed her followers on social networks. Through Instagram, she asked a round of questions, which she answered through stories. In one of them, Rodrigo Cuba assured that he would do a live broadcast of the delivery, how did he react ale venturo?

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba answer questions on social networks

The question from one of the fans said: “Will Rodrigo enter your delivery room?” The businesswoman exclaimed: “He is not going to enter, in any way.” Faced with this response, the ‘Cat’ Cuba assured the unexpected. “Yes, I’m going to enter, I’m going to do a live,” said the footballer. ale venturo These words were not taken well. “Shut up, hey,” she spoke to her partner.