Although it is not the most beloved streaming platformAppleTV+ He has managed to win over the public little by little thanks to his original creations, which are accompanied by renowned actors. And precisely one of the programs that the public likes the most is Ted Lasso, same that already has a first look and also its premiere window.

This season will continue after the events of the second. In particular, the desertion of nate shelleywho is now the coach of the West Ham of the premier league. Its premiere is scheduled for spring 2023so it could arrive sometime from March to the first days of June.

Here the first image revealed:

The first image of the new season shows us Nate by Nick Mohammed facing Ted LassoJason Sudeikis in what appear to be the facilities of the Westham. This indicates that the new episodes could have more conflicts between those who have been considered rivals throughout the previously told stories.

For those who have never seen the series, this is its synopsis:

American football coach Ted Lasso is hired to coach a football team, AFC Richmond, which plays in the Premier League, the highest division of football in England. Despite not having any experience in top-level clubs and even less in a soccer team.

Remember that the program can only be seen in AppleTV+.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The upcoming episodes seem to promise a lot for fans, probably in a couple more weeks a video trailer will be released to start promoting the episodes.