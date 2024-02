Sunday, February 25, 2024, 1:19 p.m.



| Updated 1:46 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It will be the investigation, both the judicial one and that carried out by the insurers' experts, that will determine the causes of the devastating fire that this Thursday devastated a two-block property in Campanar, Valencia, a property built by the company Fbex that… .