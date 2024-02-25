Chiara Ferragni wanted to share a motivational message, particular in certain respects, intended not only for herself.

After various clues and rumors that have continued for several days, the news of the end of the marriage has finally emerged Chiara Ferragni And Fedez. The relationship is over, as confirmed by the person concerned who also revealed that only the last interview released attracted millions of clicks.

During the interview with 'Corriere della Sera', the digital entrepreneur interrupted her long silence, also retracing the recent legal events. With emotion, she announced that the link to the interview was opened immediately by over 1.6 million of her followers. It is not surprising that the most followed couple in Italy has received the attention of practically everyone, from newspapers to television networks, right down to conversations at the bar.

Yesterday, through his stories on Instagram, Chiara Ferragni also wanted to share a motivational message, particular in certain respects, intended not only for herself but also for all her followers. The message reads, verbatim:

Have faith. You'll be fine. To send to all who should hear it.

Chiara Ferragni's message, although not explicit, is rich in meaning. We just need to analyze it a little, also given the recent vicissitudes and the influencer's way of communicating in the last 24 hours. The entrepreneur shows determination and courage in looking forward despite the decidedly delicate moment.

Waiting for further statements during Fabio Fazio's broadcast, What's the weather like on Canale Nove, his fans scrutinize every detail on social media. Every gesture, word, photograph of Chiara Ferragni, and of her husband Fedez, of course, is examined under a magnifying glass. Many fans are also speculating about possible social innuendos.

We think of some digs, but also of a message that wants reiterate that she is strong and he won't let this sentimental blow get him down either. Regarding her relationship with Fedez and her frequent absences during the weekends, Chiara Ferragni explained during her interview with Corriere: