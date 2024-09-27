New acts of violence were generated in Colombian soccer, this Thursday in the match between National and Junior at the Atanasio Girardot stadium from Medellin.

At minute 56, when Nacional scored the second goal, in the partial 2-0 victory, riots broke out on stage.

Apparently they were caused by Junior fans, around 300, who arrived at the Antioquia stadium and were located in the upper part of the north stand. According to what was said in the Win Sports broadcast, The Junior bars attacked some Purslane fans, crossing the area they had been assigned.

Brave bars fight at the Atanasio Girardot. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO Share

That would have generated the reaction of the purslane team’s bars who went in search of the visiting fans, generating moments of chaos in the stadium. In the videos circulating on social networks, fans are seen running in the stands amid the chaos.

The referee Nolberto Ararat The game had to be suspended and the teams ran to take refuge in the dressing rooms.

The Win Sports channel avoided showing images of the confrontations, but its field journalists had to take shelter and cut off communication.

In other videos you can see Junior fans They fall from the top of the stands below in the middle of the confrontations.

Reporters from the official channel resumed communication and reported that there were wounded people stabbed and treated by the Red Cross.

Outside the stadium it is reported that there is also chaos, with tear gas and stun bombs.

