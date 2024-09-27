“The objective of mine, of the drivers and of the entire Scuderia is to return to making the fans jump for joy: for this reason we have prepared scrupulously and will introduce some updates to the SF-24 which we hope will help us take another step forward in terms of of competitiveness. We need the support of all our supporters, we will put our heart and soul into it”: these were Vasseur’s prophetic words at the end of August.

At the time, Ferrari arrived at Monza in good spirits due to the performance of the car in Zandvoort, but also due to a perfect interpretation of the racing strategy, “or – as the team principal often says – the ability to manage to put together all the aspects and make the most of the potential of the package available”.

Now F1 is a kind of limbo, the next race is far away, October 20th, and this further shuffles the cards because at the US GP we will understand who, in the meantime, has worked best trying to maximize the “technical package” as they horribly say the engineers. And we’ll see who will be able to make their fans jump for joy. For now the main suspect in this project remains Andrea Stella, born in 1971 in Orvieto, McLaren team principal. Yes, because it’s not just the machine’s state of form (extraordinary, it must be said). But because the Woking team is the one that to date has managed to implement the fundamental updates better than others. They never did anything wrong and at every step the car got better and better. Until the last GP where Norris at a certain point accumulated a lead of half a minute.

It is therefore obvious to think that this time too it will be like this. And McLaren’s number one, Stella (who started working for Scuderia Ferrari in 1999 as a track engineer, then held the same role in McLaren from 2014 and then rose up the team to become number one) promises a fight. His statement on the opponents for the famous story of the rear wing is scary: “I’m happy that the opponents focused on that detail: so they wasted time, they are off-road. The strong points of our car are others.”

But why is McLaren so strong? Obviously Stella will never answer a question like that. But he said something: “It’s not just about design or just production – he explained – it’s an effort on the part of all the departments of the factory and the team on the track. This goes beyond just the people at McLaren – it goes to our power unit partners at HPP and our technical and commercial partners who are vital to this success. It’s teamwork in the broadest possible sense.” Already. Wide up to the fans. Who knows who will be the ones to jump at the next US GP. However, all the clues lead us to suspect that they will be dressed in papaya colour…