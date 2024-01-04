A shooting took place today, Thursday, at a high school in the US state of Iowa, resulting in “a number of casualties as a result of gunshots,” according to what local authorities announced, adding that the incident had ended, but without confirming any deaths.

Adam Infante, police chief of Dallas County in the American Midwest, told reporters after the shooting that occurred at Perry High School, “The exact number of injured and the severity of (the injuries) is not yet clear, but we are currently working to verify that. There is no additional danger.” On the public.”

The American ABC television network reported that at least one person was killed, without indicating whether he was the shooter or someone else.

The shooting occurred around 19:30 local time (13:30 GMT), according to Infante, and local, state and federal authorities responded.

Perry is located about 55 kilometers from Des Moines, the state capital.

Recordings and photos from the site and others published by local media showed a heavy police presence.

Infante pointed out that the shooting occurred before school began. Consequently, there were “very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome.”

While he confirmed that the authorities had identified the shooter, he did not reveal any additional details, including whether he had been arrested.

“The residents are safe. We are now trying to uncover the facts,” Infante said.