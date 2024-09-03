Microsoft has announced the first games of september coming soon in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for subscribers, and these are four titles whose arrival was more or less already expected, so there are no big surprises for this batch, but they are still very interesting introductions.
In the meantime, let’s remember that the first actual game of September is also available today, namely Star Trucker, which however had already been previously announced with the titles of the second wave of August, but technically this is the start of this month’s releases.
This is the List of announced games Coming today in the next two weeks to Xbox Game Pass:
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 5
- Riders Republic (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 11th
- Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console & PC) – September 17
A good assortment
Most of these had already been confirmed, with others having at least appeared in the rumor mill.
The two exits to the day one directly in the catalog from Game Pass, for this batch, are Age of Mythology: Retold and Train Sim World 5.
This is an interesting collection, especially for the launch of Age of Mythology: Retold which represents an excellent remake of the great strategy classic by Microsoft, but the introduction of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game to the catalog is also very appreciable, in addition to the others that complete a rather varied offering.
For the rest of the month, we already know that we have Frostpunk 2 coming on September 20th and ARA: History Untold scheduled for September 24th, while for the other games we will have to wait for subsequent announcements from Microsoft.
We also remind you of the 6 games that will leave the Game Pass catalog on September 15th.
