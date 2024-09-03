Microsoft has announced the first games of september coming soon in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for subscribers, and these are four titles whose arrival was more or less already expected, so there are no big surprises for this batch, but they are still very interesting introductions.

In the meantime, let’s remember that the first actual game of September is also available today, namely Star Trucker, which however had already been previously announced with the titles of the second wave of August, but technically this is the start of this month’s releases.

This is the List of announced games Coming today in the next two weeks to Xbox Game Pass: