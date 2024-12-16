Eight musicians dressed in blue tried, without success, to cheer up the Barça fans in the defeat against Leganés

Of course, the dedicated musicians were not to blame. They did what they could. They played with the usual enthusiasm, but the rhythm of the trumpets, cymbals and other wind and percussion instruments found no response from the Barcelona fans who braved the cold this Sunday night and came to the stadium. Montjuïc Olympic to see his team play, and lose, against Leganés (0-1).

Two weeks ago, the Barça board prohibited the members of the ‘Grada d’Animació’ (Animation Grandstand) group from entering the back of the Montjuïc stadium where they are usually located. For the match against the Madrid team, the club he presides Joan Laporta He decided to hire a brass band. Its eight members, dressed in blue, stood precisely in that area of ​​the field and tried to cheer up the staff with their happy melodies. They didn’t get it.

In reality, the public response ranged from indifference and rejection. Thus, surprised and outraged by such a ridiculous measure, a few fans did not hesitate to whistle and boo every time the brass band started with a song.

TOTAL RIDICULOUS!! FC BARCELONA HIRES A CHARANGA to replace the entertainment stands SHAME FOR OTHERS…. The best league in the world they call it pic.twitter.com/EMyNJSSni7 — MDM FORUM (@elforomdm) December 15, 2024

Apart from the bizarre scene itself, many of the songs performed by the musicians were, logically, those they are used to playing in the revelries and town festivals to which a brass band usually attends.









It is not football music at all and, although certainly happy, inappropriate for the situation of tension that exists between the club and the Animation Stand as for a night where the team was losing from minute 3 against a rival that was theoretically very inferior.