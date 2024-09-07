Ciudad Juarez.- The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the violent death of a man found inside a house located on Presa de Juchitengo Street, in the Morelos I neighborhood. The cause of death of the person was brain laceration resulting from a gunshot wound, according to the results of the autopsy performed, it was reported.

The man also suffered a head injury from a strong blow, but it was the shot that took his life, it was reported.

Prosecutor Carlos Manuel Salas said on Friday that investigations are beginning, so the foreigners rescued in the safe house remain under the protection of the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

The main line of investigation of the social representation is legitimate defense, since the first testimonies collected indicate that the victim was looking after a group of people in a situation of mobility, who were deprived of their liberty and their captors demanded the payment of ransoms from their relatives.

However, this is just one hypothesis.

As reported, the violent incident occurred in a house located on Presa de Juchitengo Street, almost on the corner with Rafael de Valdoviño, where municipal police from the Southern District and soldiers from the Ninth Cavalry Regiment arrived.

The police reported that the property was used as a “safe house” and that two assault rifles were seized inside, as well as several boxes of bullets.

One of the adults allegedly untied his hands and attacked his alleged captor. At the crime scene, the body of a lifeless man was found between the floor and a mattress, as well as a wooden piece of furniture where a Sony television was placed.

The head was covered in blood and there were some weights next to it, which the man was believed to have been hit with. The deceased was wearing a pair of black trousers and a T-shirt. A bullet was found on the mattress.

In another room, investigators observed a green backpack with two long weapons and boxes with .380 caliber ballistic elements. The two assault rifles had their magazines.

Several teenagers in a state of mobility were rescued at the scene, who were allegedly deprived of their liberty just two days ago, according to statements made to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime surprises neighbors

Residents of the area reported this afternoon that despite the fact that the houses are “almost next to each other,” they did not hear any gunshots or noises, so they had no idea that a crime had occurred until municipal police arrived and began to cordon off the area.

“That house was inhabited just 15 days ago. It has had several owners and we only know that it was only lived there by men,” said a resident of the area.

He mentioned that they previously observed two young women and a child.

“They looked like calm, normal people,” he said.

Another resident of Juchitengo Street said that the owners of the house were at the scene this afternoon, but she did not know if they had been asked by the investigating authorities to give their statement.

No seals of assurance issued by the State Attorney General’s Office were observed outside the property, nor were there any red cords warning that the house was a crime scene.

Only five padlocks and chains were counted placed on the entrance doors to the house.

The residents expressed their concern about the presence of possible kidnappers in their neighborhood, considering that “to a certain extent, the street is quiet.”

“There were no suspicious movements. When the new tenants arrived, we saw only men leaving, but we never thought it was a safe house,” said another of the surprised residents.

The men were driving a white Durando pickup truck and a white Focus.

They said that no furniture was brought into the house, as the previous tenants had taken out their furniture and the new inhabitants had not brought anything except mattresses.

What happened?

Initial investigations show that the prisoners had been subjected to ill-treatment and were found tied up in rooms with only mattresses on the floor.

Allegedly one of the men managed to free himself and surprised his captor, taking the firearm from him and shooting him.

However, sufficient evidence must be obtained to prove that this is what happened, said prosecutor Salas.

The firearms will be subjected to forensic ballistics studies to determine whether they were used in criminal acts.

In the case of adolescents, they will be referred to the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for the Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents of the State DIF System, for their protection and safeguarding.

The body was taken to the Forensic Medical Service where an autopsy was performed on the victim. The legal situation of the person who shot the alleged kidnapper will also depend on these results, since self-defense must be proven.

The attackers had apparently already received money as ransom payment, so it is possible that the crime of kidnapping was configured, said prosecutor Salas.