Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 14:48

The president of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), Alessandro DiNello, acquired more than US$200,000 in the company's shares, which have fallen by more than 59% so far this year. The company disclosed the purchase in a securities registry.

DiNello purchased 50,000 shares at a price of about $4.19 per share, marking a total purchase worth $209,000.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp have plunged over the past two weeks after the regional bank reported a surprise loss and said it was shoring up its balance sheet following last year's acquisition of Signature Bank and losses on its commercial real estate portfolio.

The company has also been hit with a series of downgrades by Wall Street analysts and credit rating firms. Source: Dow Jones Newswires