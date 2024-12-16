The Jerez brokerage Gabinete de Mediadores SLU joins the mediation network of Ruiz Re Correduría de Seguros, a partner of Mediavanz and Adecose, thus strengthening its presence in the province of Cádiz.

With this incorporation, Ruiz Re adds two new physical offices in Jerez de la Frontera and Guadalcacín, the latter managed by Esteban Javier García, along with his entire network of collaborators in Andalusia.

Juan Antonio Marín, territorial director of Western Andalusia in Ruiz Re, celebrated the operation, which brings to ten the number of offices managed by this Territorial in the Cadiz province.

Ruiz Re leads the generational change

The incorporation is part of the generational change process led by Ruiz Re, overseeing the transfer of management from Manuel Sánchez, founder and director of the Mediators Office, to his son Gonzalo Sánchez, who will assume management of the brokerage during 2025. Manuel Sánchez, with more than 36 years of experience in the insurance sector, began his career in 1988 and founded his brokerage in 2002.

The Mediators Office team is made up of professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial sector, who have held management positions in various insurance companies.

Manuel Sánchez highlighted that “The decision to join the Ruiz Re network is fundamental support for my son Gonzalo; with them we managed to strengthen the future of our brokerage, ensuring its evolution and improvement after a long history of work and dedication. Our clients and mediators will benefit from significant improvements in management processes and technology.”

For his part, Juan David Ruiz, CEO of Ruiz Re, said: “We are delighted to welcome the entire Cabinet of Mediators family into our home, with the firm intention of promoting commercial activity with Gonzalo, who is 36 years old. , but more than 12 years of experience alongside his father Manolo, and continuing with our ambitious expansion project in Andalusia.”

Ruiz Re’s figures in 2024

Ruiz Re closes 2024 with 81 points of sale in Spain and more than 67 million euros in managed premiums, consolidating its position as a benchmark in the management of generational replacement projects in the insurance sector. Its model guarantees a sustainable transition, offering key resources to ensure the continuity of brokerages, as well as their clients and collaborators.