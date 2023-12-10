Saturday, December 9, 2023. Azteca stadium field. The Eagles of America receive the Atlético San Luis in the match corresponding to the second leg of the semifinals for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
After beating the Potosinos 5-0 in the first leg, the return seemed to be a mere formality for those led by André Jardine, who even had the opportunity to rest players and give minutes to elements that had not been starting throughout of the tournament.
The Águilas del América took the field with Luis Malagón in goal, Kévin Álvarez, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes and Salvador Reyes in defense. The starting midfielders were Diego Váldes, Leo Suárez and Jonathan Dos Santos, while Jonathan played up front: ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Henry Martin.
Atlético San Luis took good advantage of the clear drop in intensity on the part of the Águilas del América footballers, they put Luis Malagón to work and sent him to pick up the ball from between the nets on a couple of occasions. San Luis won the match 2-0, thus saying goodbye to the 2023 Apertura tournament with their heads held high.
Atlético San Luis was already winning the game 1-0. However, near the agony of the match, shortly before Ángel Zaldivar scored his second goal of the night, Richard Sánchez lay down on the grass and asked for the assists to be entered.
At first, it was thought that it was just a cramp, the result of fatigue. However, this seemed to be more serious, as the footballer was forced to leave the field of play, leaving his team with ten players, as André Jardine had already used up his change window.
In the end Atlético San Luis scored the second of the night, and, amid boos from its own fans, América is heading towards a new final for the Mexican championship, after almost four years of absence. Your rival? Everything seems to indicate that Tigers… unless Cougars think otherwise.
