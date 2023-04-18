Report has dedicated a special to the events of 2006. In particular, the declarations of the former Bergamo arbitrator designator stand out

Calciopoli and its background. And the – many – unanswered questions of him. Which still today, seventeen years later, hold court. One of the darkest pages of Italian football is back in the news (but has it really ever stopped being so?) with the special Report on Rai 3.

Understanding — An investigation behind which there would have been a “political-industrial pact”. This is what was hypothesized during the episode The thesis, which according to the same broadcast remains “to be proved”, is based on a declaration by the arbitration designer Paolo Bergamo, according to which there was an understanding between Massimo Moratti and Marco Tronchetti Provera – i.e. the Inter world -, and some personalities from Turin who gravitated around the Agnelli family. The goal was to bring John Elkann to the top of the Fiat group, while with Antonio Giraudo, Juventus CEO at the time, it would instead be Andrea Agnelli, Umberto’s son, to whom Giraudo was very close. Bergamo said he had a conversation about it with Nicola Latorre, senator of the Democratic Party: “He told me that according to him the first republic of Italian football was ending”. See also Juventus interceptions. "Church cannot stay for so many years, because..."

Agreement — Then a “secret dinner” between Massimo Moratti and Paolo Bergamo also emerges, through the mouth of the referee designator himself. The Inter president had invited him after the defeat against Lazio on 5 May 2002 which cost the Nerazzurri the Scudetto. Dinner was in July. “Moratti – Bergamo said – he asked me why the referees were angry with Inter”. Subsequently, according to the reconstruction of the Report, Moratti turned to the then head of Telecom’s security, Giuliano Tavaroli, to have investigations carried out on arbitration favoritism: an “intelligence job” that Tavaroli commissioned from the company Polis Distinto. “But they were illegal investigations and when I found out I sued,” commented Bergamo. During the episode it was pointed out that the legal proceeding that followed was closed by “an agreement”, the terms of which remained confidential, which obliges Inter to compensate the people who had been monitored. And obviously there is also room for Moggi. “Berlusconi told me there were wiretaps, but he added that there was nothing illegal and that I shouldn’t worry,” said the former Juventus manager. See also Leao, the match of the renewal: he is in a hurry, Chelsea press and those 19 million who dance ...

File — And then again. “The Paparesta dossier is in the hands of Gianni Letta”. To speak, in a telephone interception, is Adriano Galliani, at the time vice president of Milan, with reference to the referee Gianluca Paparesta. “Paparesta – said the former Rossoneri manager Leonardo Meani – came to play a game in Milan. After the match he said to me ‘I am an auditor for a renewable energy company and I would like, if it were possible, to have this study sent to the Prime Minister’. It was a favor, but for work.” “I am a chartered accountant – Paparesta explained to Report – and I have always dealt with operations also linked to the world of energy”. When asked if that request had been inappropriate, he replied “definitely, in hindsight, yes”.

April 17, 2023 (change April 17, 2023 | 23:51)

