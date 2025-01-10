Relatives and fans of Mallorca denounce “harassment” and “touching” in the Super Cup being played in Saudi Arabia

The decision to take the Super Cup – the competition between the winners of the League and the Copa del Rey – to Saudi Arabia adds new controversy after the story of different relatives and fans of Real Mallorca, who report situations of “harassment” on the way out. of the Jeddah stadium, with people taking “close” photographs and even “touching” them.

The partner of the player Dani Rodríguez, Cristina Palavra, was one of the first to tell what happened, in a brief interview for Esports IB3. Palavra explains that, upon leaving one of the championship matches, they met different men who “took close-up photos” of both her and her children, who were accompanying her. “They have been harassing us,” he said.

Due to these situations, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opened an investigation to clarify what happened, as indicated Sports Worldwhich cites Federation sources.

Dominik Greif’s partner, Natália Kalužová, also experienced a similar situation, who recounted this Friday to Marca that while they were returning to the hotel, “a group of people” “pushed” them, made “videos” of them and “insulted” them. “They recorded us without consent and there were attacks,” he said in statements to the sports newspaper. Specifically, he criticized that the women had “suffered touching.”

This feeling of insecurity is reported by some fans of the sports club. In statements to Cope, a follower explained that on the way to the bus, these groups had “rebuked” them, and again commented that they took images of them, and even made fun of them, while the women suffered “touching.”

Criticism of the organization

In the stories that have been known so far, some of the most repeated criticisms are towards the organization for the lack of protection and security towards the players, their companions and the fans who are in the country these days. “We didn’t have anyone protecting us there,” Palavra said in his statements.

“Many will die”: doubts about the conditions of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup

More and more users, especially on social networks, point directly to the RFEF as the body ultimately responsible for these situations, due to this decision to bring the football championship to a country that is burdened with different reports documenting human rights violations.