«Stay with this name: Aurora Angle. She is the judge of the Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Granada. He filed the complaint he filed in a drawer Juana Rivas as soon as she arrived in Spain, fleeing from her abuser, on July 12, 2016. Specifically, she issued the Order dated July 20, 2016, by which the proceedings were archived. In this way, Article 17 of the Victim’s Statute was flagrantly breached, according to which he should have ordered the translation of said complaint, and should have sent it to Italy. He didn’t do it until more than a year later.”

This is how the press release begins, which, before eight in the morning this Friday, January 10, was sent Carlos Aranguezlawyer representing Juana Rivas. His words have been criticized by a total of 107 heads of Violence against Women courts throughout Spain.

«In this note, assessments are made about the judicial decisions adopted by the colleague in relation to her client, which are described as erroneous, both in relation to what happened in 2017, which, in the opinion of said office, led to the ‘dire consequences’. known to all’, referring to the procedure of international child abductionsuch as the one adopted on January 9, 2025, rejecting the request for processing because said request has already been resolved in another resolution against which an appeal has been made, and rejecting the objective jurisdiction to hear the actions inhibited by the Court of Instruction number 4 Granada,” the judges replied.

In another note sent to the media, the judges question Aránguez for stating that “it is a very serious fact that a magistrate specialized in gender violence don’t understand what vicarious violence iswhich consists of harming or controlling children to make the mother suffer.









«Custom attack»

In the letter, signed by the 107 judges, they show their “rejection” for what they consider “a custom attack to the companion, which far exceeds an alleged exercise of Mrs. Rivas’s right to defense, and a right to criticize judicial resolutions, and with which, as already happened in 2017, it seems that the intention is to initiate a media campaign aimed at stigmatizing any judicial decision that may be contrary to the interests of Mrs. Rivas.”

They have also warned that, now, Aránguez “is already addressing himself frontally and directly” against the magistrate, to whom he refers several times throughout the text. In that sense, they have made it clear that “with this type of actions they not only seek the direct discredit of the companion against whom the attack is directed, but in general, against all those who run Courts of Violence against Women, with respect to whom it is intended to generate doubt about their capacity and professional qualifications.”

The judges have also complained that the lawyer intends to “subject to public scrutiny strictly legal issues that become debated on television, radio, social networks, with opinions of all kinds, and that many times they border on frivolityforgetting the importance of the issues that are ultimately debated, which are the fight against gender violence and the protection of minors.”

«As heads of bodies in which on a daily basis we are faced with making decisions of enormous importance, both for the protection of women and their children, with an implication that often goes beyond the strictly professional, we want to show our concern and rejection of this type of media campaigns, when they also originate from a professional law firm, deterrent effect that this can have for many women in order to trust in the system and the filing of the complaint,” they argued.

They have emphasized that, by “discrediting a colleague for her actions” in a specific case that is the subject of enormous media attention, “you ultimately discredit yourself”to the entire judicial system«and it is forgotten that this is »a necessary and fundamental piece for all actions aimed at raising awareness in the fight against gender violence to come to a successful conclusion«. In conclusion, the judges have reiterated their »strongest rejection« towards the actions of the Aránguez law firm and have expressed their »explicit support« to Judge Aurora María Angulo González de Lara.