Gennaro Sangiuliano surrenders and announces his irrevocable resignation as Minister of Culture with a letter to Giorgia Meloni. And this time, unlike two days ago, the Prime Minister will accept them. Too much pressure, the soap opera lasted too long (with the interview on TV, after the one given to The Presson La7), too much the drip of new revelations on the embarrassing consequences of the relationship with Maria Rosaria Boccia. The case has already ended up in the main international newspapers and has cast a shadow over the G7 presidency, with a disgrace that stains the session on Culture scheduled for October 18 in Naples.

«Work cannot be tainted by gossipmy honor is at stake, and it is important to demonstrate my transparency – writes Sangiuliano –. Never has a single euro from the ministry been spent on improper activities. Now I look for peace of mind to be next to my wife whom I love“. Then Former Minister Thanks Prime Minister Meloni «for having defended me with determination» and he says he is «proud of the results achieved in cultural policies – and then he adds –, with the review of contributions on cinema I have attracted enmities. I will act against those who have published fake news in recent days».

The words of Maria Rosaria Boccia

«I’m so sorry – says Maria Rosaria Boccianow that everything is over –. I begged him in every way not to say stupid things. In those eight days of silence, before the interview at Tg1they felt it and I offered him to find a common strategy, and he didn’t say no“. “I could have saved him only by staying silent,” Boccia adds, “but I have dignity. I have a job. I have a family. I didn’t need money.”

«I want an apology from the manfor me and my family. The minister will then have to apologize to the Italian people, not to me. – Boccia then added to On Air on La7 -. Public apology? He put me there in the public square. I was neither a political figure nor a showbiz figure. My life was fantastic and now it’s not exactly simple.”

Alessandro Giuli appointed Minister of Culture

This afternoon, Sergio Mattarella received Giorgia Meloni at the Quirinale and signed the decree accepting Sangiuliano’s resignation. Then, the appointment of Alexander GiuliThat he swore in the late afternoon.





Georgia Melonithen thanked the former minister with a tweet, calling him «A capable person and an honest manwhich has allowed the Italian Government to achieve important results in the relaunch and valorization of the great Italian cultural heritage, even outside the national borders”.

Sangiuliano will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office

In these last hours, an element that Meloni had underestimated until yesterday evening has weighed: the potential, but highly possible, blackmail of Sangiuliano, after Boccia did not deny the suspicion of having kept the minister’s WhatsApp records, not only with her but with anyone. A suspicion that makes the other ministers and the prime minister tremble.

In the meantime, Sangiuliano will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against by the entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia. At the origin of the Sangiuliano-Boccia affairexplains the lawyer Salvatore Sica with whom the minister had a long discussion this morning, “we believe there is a path determined by the failure to appoint” the doctor. “And strong pressure on the minister based on nothing, if not revealing a personal relationship.”

Among the crimes that could be hypothesized in the complaint, as far as we know, there would be the violation of privacy and attempted extortion. “Aspects that the magistrates will evaluate”, underlines the lawyer. This morning Minister Sangiuliano provided the lawyers with documentation and reports.





“Now we will also try to reconstruct who this person is,” the lawyer continues. “This is a strictly private matter.” An external direction? “At the moment we have no elements to affirm that there was a direction or an exploitation against someone, but we will also address this aspect.”

The lawyer adds: “We have had long discussions with the minister. The private aspect, in this affair, is crucial. There is no aspect of disclosure of official secrets, nor of favoritism of any kind.” The minister, assures lawyer Sica, “is absolutely calm, even with respect to the phrase about his blackmailability. He is truly out of touch with any factual reality.”

The Sangiuliano affair “has not gone unnoticed” and the Court of Auditors “is making the necessary assessments”. This is what the accounting magistrates have said when asked about the affair that revolves around the role of Maria Rosaria Boccia and her relationship with the Minister of Culture. Possible damage to the treasury is also being hypothesized. The Court will in any case open an investigation.

The audits of the accounting magistrates will be coordinated by the Regional Prosecutor of the Court of Auditors of Lazio, Paolo Luigi Rebecchi. This was learned from sources of the Court of Auditors.