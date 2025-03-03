

03/03/2025



Updated at 22: 09h.





The next Friday, March 14 The list of soccer players called by the Spanish team for the next two matches that the national team will have the days of the days will be announced in the days March 20 and 23 in view of Netherlands On the first day of the Nations League. The national coach, Luis de la Fuentehas elaborated a prelist and in it is a footballer of the Seville FC.

José Ángel Carmona It is in the plans of the Absolute coach after having had participations with the Sub 21 and could be called to ranks in the imminent call. The communicator Alejandro Oliva reveals that the Sevillist youth is among the possible cited.

NEWS @aleolivaff In 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢 𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗕𝗢𝗟 • Sevilla FC footballer, 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗮 is in Luis de la Fuente’s 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 @Sefutbol • The national coach will offer the final list … pic.twitter.com/6ulimn2sn9 – Alejandro Oliva Jiménez (@aleolivoff) March 3, 2025

Around 50 Spanish footballers are in the prelist of Luis de la Fuente that will communicate its decision on Friday, March 14 and will then offer a press conference in which it will share its prior impressions to a new wave of clashes for the current champion of the Eurocup.

Carmona was last season in Getafe and the second part of the campaign of his debut with the first loan team in Elche. This campaign is continuing in García Pimienta’s plans with Sevilla as their numbers demonstrate. And it is that the 23 -year -old who recently renewed with the club until June 2028 has participated in 24 of the 26 days held to date.