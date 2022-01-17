Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Regional elections 20.5% of eligible voters have voted in advance in regional elections, advance voting ends tomorrow

January 17, 2022
Election Day is Sunday, January 23rd.

In the regional elections has voted in advance by 806,480 people, or 20.5 percent of those eligible to vote. Monday was the sixth day of advance voting. Advance voting will end on Tuesday.

Women have voted more often in advance. 362,065 or 18.7 per cent of men and 444,415 or 22.3 per cent of women have exercised their right to vote.

Voting has been most active in the South Savo welfare area, where a quarter of those entitled to vote have voted in advance. The lowest turnout has been in the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas, where only 15 per cent have voted.

On Monday, 162,246 voters cast their ballots, nearly double the number on Sunday. The share of those who voted increased by 4.1 percentage points. Monday was the busiest day of advance voting so far.

Recommended

