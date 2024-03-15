Readers about driving 100 km per hour: 'I miss driving fast, 120 or 130 feels more comfortable'

In the Issue we pose a question about a current theme to our readers. Today: 100 kilometers per hour is fast enough. Good for nature and for road safety: that was the idea behind the maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour on Dutch highways. Four years after its introduction, the question is whether these benefits are noticeable: there appear to be quite a few snags, according to a tour of nitrogen and traffic experts. Nitrogen gain is becoming less and less. But the limit is good for the climate, provided everyone adheres to the speed limit.

#Readers #driving #hour #39I #driving #fast #feels #comfortable39