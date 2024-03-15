Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the first lecture of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council within the current Ramadan season, entitled “Islamic Artworks from the Heritage”.. which was delivered by Dr. Ibrahim Shabouh, researcher, historian and expert in Islamic archaeology.

The lecture was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, specialists in the fields of Islamic arts, stakeholders, and invited guests.

The lecturer shed light on the aspects of Islamic art, its origins and development, and the extent to which it is influenced by various cultural, religious and intellectual elements. In addition to giving an overview of some of the unique monuments and works of art from the Islamic heritage, the most prominent of which are architectural designs, the arts of Arabic calligraphy, decoration, and others, which are distinguished by their diversity, vitality, and interaction with other arts. The arts influenced and influenced him, pointing out that the Islamic arts were evident in the models for building capitals, cities, mosques and palaces during the historical stages, starting with the first plan to build the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the era of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace.

The researcher and historian also stressed the importance of the role of Islamic art in enhancing cultural communication between civilizations. In this context, he touched on the model of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, whose design, construction and details reflect the aesthetics of rich Islamic architectural arts and decoration, and which is considered a prominent landmark of Islamic architecture. He recalled accompanying the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” during his visit. The Islamic heritage monuments in the Tunisian city of Kairouan and his interest (may God have mercy on him) in their smallest details and his awareness of the importance of preserving all their original elements as a cultural human heritage, during his official visit to Tunisia in 1974. At the beginning of the lecture – which was moderated by the Emirati calligrapher Maryam Al Balushi – a video clip of a number of Artists and specialists spoke about their visions about the art of Arabic calligraphy, its importance, its implications for various artistic works, and the possibilities for its development, in addition to the importance of its integration with the rest of the arts for communication and acquaintance between peoples. The lecture will be broadcast on the Emirates Channel and the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis channel on YouTube tomorrow, Saturday, at five o’clock. evening.