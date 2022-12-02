Raul Romero He achieved fame on television by being the host of well-known programs such as “Habacilar” and “R con RR”. However, he has always kept his family life away from public opinion. Thus, what few know is that he has been married for 25 years to Carolina Garcia-Sayanwhom he met when his success on the small screen began.

For this reason, in this note we tell you details about who Raúl Romero’s wife is, how they met and what is known about their current relationship.

Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan. Photo: The Republic

How did Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan meet?

According to press information, Raúl Romero met Carolina García-Sayan on the set of the program “De dos a cuatro”, a youth court contest. There, she worked as a model, while he was the presenter. In the cast there were also figures such as Elena Romero, Maricielo Effio and Caroline Arboleda.

Marriage of Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan. Photo: The Republic

The marriage of Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan

Raúl Romero and his wife contracted marriage in 1997. At that time, he was 36 years old and she was 26, but the age difference It was not an impediment in their relationship.

Marriage of Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan. Photo: The Republic

Who is Carolina Garcia-Sayan?

Carolina García-Sayan is the current partner of Raúl Romero. She entered television as a model when he was very young, but after a short time he moved away from the media. Now, is engaged in a business where he sells sugar-free desserts. He has traveled to different countries and places in Peru. On social media, she shares content about his family.

Carolina García-Sayan is the current partner of Raúl Romero. Photo: Facebook

How many children did Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan have?

Despite the fact that Raúl Romero prefers to keep details related to his sentimental relationship with Carolina García-Sayan confidential, some time ago, the former host of “Habacilar” reported that he was the father of three children: Joaquín, Ana Lucía and Camila.

His second daughter, Ana Lucía, has more affinity with her father’s artistic life. She even surprised the public in 2020 by having an appearance in the video clip for “Negocia” by Raúl Romero.

What do the children of Raúl Romero do?

Ana Lucía is the one who has her father’s artistic vein. According to their social networks, the second heiress of Raúl Romero resides in Miami where she is studying. However, very little is known about the life of her brothers. Apparently, they have decided to keep their lives away from the reflectors and screens.

Ana Lucía was present in the video clip “Negocia” by Raúl Romero. Photo: composition/YouTube

The time Raúl Romero got upset live when they broadcast photos of his children

He could not with his genius. Raúl Romero lived a tense moment during an interview with Lorena Carevedo to promote his new program “Desafío sin fronteras”. Caravedo tried to pay a kind of tribute to the singer, showing live some photos of her family, including her children, a fact that ended up enraging the former host of “Habacilar”.