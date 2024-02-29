Imagine having one rare disease from which a thousand or even a dozen people in the world suffer, to hear you say that there are no therapies to cure it or they are not effective; or to be one of one hundred thousand Italians That they don't even know what disease they suffer from; or having a child who periodically needs to be hospitalized in a hospital hospital far from homeor having to wander, for years, from one hospital to another in the hope of a possible cure, or looking for the same name as the diseaseunknown even to doctors.

It is the condition of loneliness, as well as the suffering that rare disease patients have in common. Hence the invitation from the community of people with rare diseases not to forget about them and their needs, renewed on the occasion of the World Day – which occurs on a day that is also rare, on 29 February – this year under the slogan «Share your colours».