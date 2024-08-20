The scandal continues over the private life of Ralf Schumacher. The former pilot of Formula 1 and brother of the motor racing star, Michael Schumacher, He confessed a few weeks ago that he was homosexual and revealed his new boyfriend to the world.

The reaction of Ralf’s ex-wife, Cora Brinkmannarrived a few weeks later. The model let off steam in an interview with The Spiegel from Germany and strongly attacked her ex-husband for hiding from her that he was homosexual.

Ralf Schumacher and Cora Schumacher Photo:EFE / Instagram: Cora Schumacher Share

Cora attacked first

“I wish Ralf had involved me or at least made me part of his decision, it would have been a sign of respect. During his career in F1, there were many rumours in the paddock. I asked him to clarify if what was said was true, but he always denied it, “Telling me that I was imagining everything and that I might need psychological help,” Cora explained.

“When he announced it, it was like a stab in the heart. Coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child,” he added.

The former pilot of Formula 1 He posted a long message on his social media explaining the scandal that began with his ex-wife and with a series of images of her conversations with Etienne, her boyfriend, he left her in a bad position.

Ralf and Michael Schumacher. Photo:THE TIME file Share

Ralf defends himself

In the screenshots of the messages of WhatsApp published, Cora is read congratulating Etienne on the relationship, thinking that they had gotten married.

“With all the back and forth I would like to make it clear that Cora congratulated us in September (early October) 2023 because she thought we had gotten married. She was happy too. As you can see from this message addressed personally to Etienne. I think it is a disgrace for Etienne and me that she spreads so many lies. We both just want to be left alone,” Michael Schumacher’s brother wrote on his Instagram.

The model reacted furiously and took to Instagram to criticize her ex-husband for publishing images of private conversations as pathetic, saying that it is “illegal.”

“How pathetic does a person have to be to illegally post private WhatsApp messages to hide the truth?” Cora said on Instagram.

Instagram conversation

– Cora: “Congratulations.”

– Ettiene: “What?”

– Cora: “I was told they got married because they both wear rings on their right side. I am very happy for both of them.”

– Ettiene: “But in France it is on the left hand… from the side of the heart. So…”

– Cora: “Ralf is German. Anyway, I’m happy for you guys.”

– Ettiene: “Thank you, Cora.”

