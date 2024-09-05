In the annals of gaming history, many consoles are destined to remain in the shadows, alongside industry giants like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. These machines, while overlooked, made a significant impact on their time and deserve to be celebrated. Here’s a top 5 forgotten consoles that deserve a revival.

1. Atari Jaguar (1993)

THE’Atari Jaguar is often remembered as one of the first 64-bit consolesand it is surprising how its history is marked by a mix of innovation and bad luck. Announced with great expectations, the Jaguar promised to bring videogamers into a new era, but the reality turned out to be very different. The system found itself struggling with a lack of convincing launch titles and an ineffective marketing campaign, which condemned it to struggle to emerge in an already crowded market.

Despite these difficulties, the console has given rise to unforgettable experiences, such as “Tempest 2000”a game that set benchmarks in shooter game design. The concept of a backwards compatible system with cartridges and CDs was a pioneering idea for its time, anticipating developments that would only come to fruition later. Today, the Jaguar is remembered more for its untapped potential than its actual commercial impact, but it remains a symbol of an era in which the industry was exploring previously untapped avenues.

2. SEGA Dreamcast (1998)

There SEGA Dreamcast he represented SEGA’s last great consolea machine that managed to combine technological innovation with a library of exceptional games, leaving a lasting mark in the hearts of fans. Its launch, which took place in 1998, was characterized by iconic titles such as “Shenmue” And “Sonic Adventure”which not only redefined the action-adventure and platform genre, but were also pioneers in bringing online gaming experiences to the living room. The Dreamcast was one of the first consoles to support online gamingan idea that would only take hold later with the spread of connectivity in subsequent consoles.

However, the initial great success was not enough, as the console had to face the imminent arrival of the PlayStation 2, which captured the attention of the market and gamers. Despite its rapid decline, the Dreamcast has continued to be revered by a devoted and passionate fan base, who celebrate its innovative spirit and the variety of gaming experiences it offered, making it a true cult among collectors.

3. Neo Geo (1990)

There Neo Geo SNK’s was an expensive console when it debuted, billed as the ultimate machine for arcade game lovers who wanted to experience the action at home. With a library of titles that included classics like “Metal Slug” And “Samurai Shodown”Neo Geo managed to establish a brand associated with excellence in fighting and action games, which many developers today recognize.

The console stands out for its extraordinary graphic and sound quality, which were well suited to the gaming landscape of the time, raising the bar for what could be expected from a home gaming experience. Its high price and limited game catalog did not allow it to conquer the mass market, but they helped create a community of enthusiasts and collectors who today celebrate the legacy of the Neo Geo. It has thus become not only a symbol of quality, but also a testament to the impact that a niche console can have in defining a genre.

4. Philips CD-i (1991)

The Philips CD-i is perhaps one of the most bizarre and forgotten consoles in the history of video games. Its proposal to unite games and interactive films, at a time when CD technology was just emerging, promised innovative experiences, but the reality turned out to be very different. Launched with great expectations and a significant advertising campaign, The CD-i suffered from a library of subpar titles, and in particular the failure of the Zelda-inspired games.which were met with strong criticism and disdain from fans of the series.

Despite these disappointments, the CD-i left its mark on the industry, influencing the way interactive games and narrative experiences were conceived in the future. Today, the Philips CD-i has gained cult status, not only for its failures, but also for its bold attempt to innovate in the gaming landscape. Its legacy lives on not only in the memories of those who had the courage to own one, but also in reference to how important design choices and market expectations are in an ever-changing industry.

5. ColecoVision (1982)

Finally, the ColecoVision stands out with nostalgic respect as one of the most celebrated consoles of its era. Introduced in 1982, it was considered cutting edge due to its ability to bring high-quality arcade games to the comfort of the home, bringing titles such as “Donkey Kong” and “Zaxxon” to a home format. The ColecoVision’s hardware was remarkably powerful compared to other consoles of the time, allowing for richer graphics and more immersive gameplay.

Unfortunately, like many other consoles, the ColecoVision suffered the consequences of the 1983 video game market crisisa situation that led the company to a inexorable declinedespite its efforts to remain competitive. Today, it is fondly remembered by gamers of past generations, both for its technical innovation and for the role it played in moving from the arcade to home console world. Its legacy is tangible in the foundation it laid for future generations of consoles and the way it inspired an entire category of games.