The firm specialized in business law Lacasa Lawyers meets 25 years since its launch in Zaragoza in 1999. In this period, the firm has been growing, exceeding the 30 professionals.

“The firm was born with its sights set on the large Anglo-Saxon firms,” ​​explains its founding partner, Fernando Lacasa, who points out that, although they are located in the Aragonese capital, they have a large international projection. In fact, from Zaragoza he has worked on projects in Europe, America and Africa.

“We accompany our clients wherever they go,” adds Fernando Lacasa. Throughout these years, more than 25,000 matters have passed through the tables of this office, many of them establishing jurisprudence in matters such as energy or competition.

The firm provides complete advice to companies from seven areas of specialization: Administrative, Civil, Bankruptcy-Restructuring, Labor, Commercial, Criminal-Economic and Tax Law.

“Clients are always served by the same professional team, from start to finish. We assign the profile that best fits to handle each case according to the experience and specialization they have. I think this personalized attention is one of the things that most those who turn to us value,” he says.

Furthermore, the office has a clear training vocation. For many law students it is the beginning of their professional career. Through your practicum programoffers top-level education to “train the best professionals and integrate them into our team.”

In its 25 years of history, Lacasa Abogados has trained more than one hundreds of professionals. This is complemented by its collaboration with universities and legal dissemination through specialized publications.

Now, the firm faces the challenge of continuing to adapt, as it has done so far, to the different social and technological changes. It faces the future with a clear commitment to technological innovation, to optimize its processes and offer a more competitive service to its clients. Furthermore, it reinforces its commitment to equitywith the recent incorporation of six new partners, four of them women.