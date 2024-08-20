Filorosso Revolution: previews and guests of the program on Rai 3, August 20, 2024

Filorosso Revolution is the in-depth program hosted by Federico Ruffo broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 9:20 pm. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political conflict and news stories, but also economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be no shortage of services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso Revolution broadcast tonight, August 20, 2024.

Previews and guests

Tonight at Filorosso Revolution, Federico Ruffo’s story between current events and the international emergency related to monkeypox, with an in-depth look at the swine fever situation in Italy. In addition, an investigation into the effects of climate change and the repercussions on the ecosystem and the economy. In the studio with Federico Ruffo, there will be experts and guests. Among them: Peter Gomez, Francesco Specchia, Agnese Pini, Matteo Bassetti, Fabio Dragoni, Luca Mercalli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Filorosso Revolution live on TV and streaming? Appointment starting at 9.20 pm, tonight – Tuesday 20 August 2024 – on Rai 3. To watch it, then, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 button on your remote control. But Filorosso Revolution is also available in streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlayavailable for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with your email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.