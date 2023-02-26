He had strong changes! Raphael Cardozo He recounted how moved he was to end up with Carol Reali despite the fact that he appeared apparently well in front of the media.

After several months, Raphael Cardozo was encouraged to give details about his break with Carol Reali. None of them explained the reason for their separation or showed how they felt after parting ways, only the media speculated on this surprising decision. The popular Cachaza introduced her current partner, André Bankoff, with whom she seemed very happy on social networks, but this had an impact on the former reality boy. Users compared them and even joked about the subject without imagining how bad he was at the end of his courtship with the model.

What did Rafael Cardozo say about his breakup with Carol Reali?

During an interview with “You are in all”, Raphael Cardozo He made a revelation about his emotional state after breaking up with Carol Reali, expressing how much breaking up with her affected him and the changes he had over time.

“When I quit EEG I was ending my relationship, so the least I cared about was that, I was thinking about something else. (I came down from that) Uff, at that time yes, I was locked up in my house, I didn’t go out at all, I had cameras looking for me, chasing me, ”he said at the beginning.

“I learned from people’s mistakes. I spent about eight months fighting, discussion and everything, until I reached the final point. I cried a lot, alone, although two people saw me crying. Was my friend the DJ and the lady who works at my house, and cried with me. It was hard for me, very hard”, indicated the model.

Rafael Cardozo sold the engagement ring he gave to Cachaza

During a conversation with Yaco Eskenazi for “You are in all”, Raphael Cardozo He revealed that when his relationship with Cachaza ended, he asked him to return his engagement ring.

“Yeah. That was all I said. I told him: you can keep everything. Build your little house and don’t worry about me, but the ring I had given her was a commitment. So I said ‘give me back the commitment’”.

Cachaza’s first reaction to ending Rafael Cardozo

In this same interview, Raphael Cardozo He recounted that Carol Reali emptied the entire apartment they shared together and assures that he only kept a mattress and the television: “What happened: I didn’t even have a spoon left. I kept a mattress and a television and with that I have lived for 15 days”. However, the Brazilian was able to change his home and furnish it to his liking over time.