“The last of us” will premiere its chapter 7 on HBO Max today and fans are eager to know what will happen to their favorite characters: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

“The last of us“It started with a bang on HBO Max and the last few chapters have shown that it can end the same way. However, we will learn a little more about Ellie’s past (Bella Ramsey) in the seventh episode, before reaching the season finale.

Below, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of “The last of us” 1×07 so you don’t miss out on what will happen to your favorite characters.

This revealed the trailer for “The last of us” 1×07

When does episode 7 of “The last of us” come out?

The seventh chapter of the series “The last of us”, titled “Left behind”, will be available from Sunday, February 26, 2023. Now more than ever, fans are waiting to know what will happen to Ellie in fiction.

What time do the episodes of “The last of us” come out?

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Panama: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

Where to watch “The last of us” via streaming?

The series “The last of us” can only be seen on the streaming platform HBO Maxsince it is an original production of his.

What is “The last of us” about?

“The last of us” focuses on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be the key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first is a survivor who is hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.