nAt the beginning of June 2016, the then Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius was optimistic: “Now the network is really tightening.” It was only “a matter of time” before the security authorities found the three former RAF terrorists Ernst-Volker Staub and Daniela Klette and Burkhard Garweg. A few days later, however, it was the trio who struck again: Staub, Klette and Garweg attacked a money transporter and a shop near Cremlingen and, according to reports, made some big booty.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The crime corresponded to the pattern of the trio's numerous robberies: the crime scene was in an industrial area with good access to a motorway, which they could then use to escape. The authorities had even received a tip about the commercial area at the time, but stopped observing the place shortly before the crime due to limited resources. This is how things continued in the following years: Despite enormous investigative effort and promising leads, the investigators were unable to catch the trio, who remained underground after the Red Army Faction (RAF) disbanded in 1998.