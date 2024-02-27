Intel Arc GPUs recently received the latest Game On Driver , with particularly strong improvements on the integrated graphics front in the new Intel Core Ultra chips. The software package brings with it specific optimizations for 16 games, as well as support for 2 new titles . Below are all the advantages of the new Intel drivers.

Increased performance

The official Intel Arc Graphics logo

Intel had already started to improve the gaming performance of the GPUs integrated into the new Intel Core Ultra processors with the previous round of drivers, but with the latest Arc Graphics 5333 WHQL dedicated to the Meteor Lake chips the increase reaches important peaks.

THE new drivers, as we mentioned, bring direct improvements to 16 titles and support for 2 new games, Last Epoch and the DirectX 12 update for Sea of ​​Thieves. The greatest performance increase goes to Just Cause with 155% more, Assassin's Creed Syndacate reaches 65%, Snowrunner at 49%, while the co-op jewel It Takes Two is close to 24% improvement, Halo: The Master Chief Collection scores 19%, accompanied by Palworld's 14%. The values ​​refer to 1080p resolution with medium settings.

As you can see the titles listed take advantage of the DX11 librariesan interesting element considering that until now Intel had focused on the most recent titles based on DX12.