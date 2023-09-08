President Putin: We will increase the pace of development of the nuclear center in Sarov

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to increase the pace of development of the nuclear center in Sarov. His words are given on the website of the official Kremlin.

Putin thanked the center’s specialists for “contribution to the development of science, strengthening the country’s defense, the country’s nuclear shield, and the development of many sectors of the economy.” “I hope that this will continue, moreover, we will even increase these rates,” he added.

He pointed out that this is necessary to ensure the technological sovereignty of the country.

On September 8, Putin met in Sarov with young scientists and specialists from the All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics (RFNC-VNIIEF).

During the meeting, Putin also speculated about the conflict in Ukraine, saying that it was provoked by ill-wishers, including to limit the development of Russia.