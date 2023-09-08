In the edition of Thursday, September 7 in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the participants had to prepare wontons with tamarind-type sauce and, as usual, the judges explained the recipe, offered some tips and resolved the doubts of the contestants. However, when Milene Vasquez asked Giacomo Bocchio about the preparation, Leslie Stewart surprised him by yelling in front of everyone. Immediately, the chef and Nelly Rossinelli were stunned by what happened, because they believed that she raised her voice to the jury member.

This was nothing more than a confusion, since the actress clarified that she was addressing her partner. However, after the anecdotal fact, some funny comments arose on social networks: “Giacomo felt true terror”, “Not even Redondos’ meat was as cold as Giacomo at that moment”, “It almost gave Giacomo something”, for quote a few.

