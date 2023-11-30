Purchases of grain for the state intervention fund will begin on December 11, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on November 30 in its Telegram channel.

“In the near future, the Ministry of Agriculture will begin to replenish the stocks of food wheat and rye in the intervention fund. The start of exchange trading within the framework of grain purchasing interventions is scheduled for December 11, 2023,” said the head of the department, Dmitry Patrushev.

According to him, this year it is planned to purchase up to 2 million tons of grain for the federal intervention fund in the regions of Siberia, the Urals, Central Russia and the Volga Federal District. In the event of a serious rise in prices, the grain will be sold to Russian flour mills and bakeries.

“This will allow us to maintain a stable price situation in the food market. Last year, grain reserves in the intervention fund were increased by 3 million tons,” the ministry added.

Earlier, on November 28, it became known that the government would allow the introduction of a ban on the export of grains (wheat, barley, corn, rye) from Russia if their quantity reaches a critical level of 10 million tons. The Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed to Izvestia that a meeting of the working group will be held on the topic of monitoring and establishing a ban on the export of all grains.

Earlier, on November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Forum for Interregional Cooperation between the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan noted a good wheat harvest in Russia in 2023. According to him, the country will retain first place in its sales on world markets.