Leader of the Opposition in the Senate claims that the party acts like the “fascists” and “Nazis” of old and works to “stifle and embarrass” opponents

The senator and leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), said this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) that the PT (Workers' Party) is “frightened” with the act of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on av. Paulista, in São Paulo, on February 25th.

“The PT is scared. Like other left-wing parties, it uses liberal democracy to gain power, and there it works to suffocate, embarrass and intimidate those who think differently. Exactly how Nazis and fascists behaved before, and how communists behave now.”said the senator on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The speech was a response to a report by Power360 about the president's party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva having taken legal action against Bolsonaro's demonstration.

In the document presented on Monday (19.Feb) to the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) of the State of São Paulo, the PT says that the act could become a new 8th of January – when supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vandalize the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The party calls for measures to prevent and investigate “Possible crimes” that may be committed against the Democratic Rule of Law and possible early electoral propaganda and irregular financing of acts. Here's the complete (PDF – kB).

The party claims that Bolsonaro “became notable” for using public acts to criticize the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and authorities. The caption also cites a report from Power360 with a survey that shows that the former head of the Executive harassed ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) at least 23 times during his term.

BOLSONARIST ACT IN SÃO PAULO

Former president Bolsonaro called on his supporters for an act “in defense of the democratic rule of law” on February 25th, at 3pm on Av. Paulista, in São Paulo. According to him, the demonstration will be to defend against “all charges” that they have suffered in recent months.

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On February 8, the PF (Federal Police) carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for an alleged coup attempt to keep him in the Presidency.