Middle East | Israel's parliament overwhelmingly opposed the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state

21.2. 23:40

of Israel Parliament gave its overwhelming support to the Prime Minister on Wednesday Benjamin Netanyahu for a proposal opposing the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

The vote was held about a week after The Washington Post had said the US administration and a small group of Arab countries were working on a comprehensive plan for long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

According to The Washington Post, the plan included, among other things, a strict timetable for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

On Wednesday, however, 99 of the 120 members of parliament supported Netanyahu's proposal.

Netanyahu wrote message service in X that the voting result emphasizes “collective determination”. He emphasized that the vote was also a powerful message to the international community.

According to the proposal voted in Parliament, all solutions would take place exclusively through direct negotiations between the parties and without preconditions.

According to The Washington Post, the plan developed by the United States and Arab countries would begin with a ceasefire that was estimated to last at least six weeks. Officials were said to hope that an agreement would be reached before the start of Ramadan. The Muslim holy month is scheduled to begin in the region around March 10.

Israel declared war on the extremist organization Hamas more than four months ago, and according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, Israel's military operation has already claimed more than 29,000 lives in Gaza. Most of the dead have been women and children.

Israel's declaration of war was preceded by an attack on Israel by Hamas fighters. According to the calculations made by the news agency AFP based on figures presented by the Israeli authorities, approximately 1,160 people were killed in the October attack.

Other with its bombings and attacks in Gaza, for example, accusations of genocide have been brought against Israel, and Israel's actions have also been discussed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to media reports, the United States, which was developing the peace plan, is a close ally of Israel, and the country has been a solid supporter of Israel, which is waging a bloody war in Gaza, even during the most recent conflict.