The Government of the province of Buenos Aires declared this Monday a state of emergency and mourning for the next 72 hours in its territory. due to the storm suffered this weekend that left at least 14 dead and numerous damages.

As published this Monday on its social networks by the provincial Executive, “due to the flooding and extremely serious damage resulting from the strong storm with gusts of wind that exceeded 150 km (sic)” A state of emergency and mourning for the deceased is declared.

The most populated province in the country, with some 17.5 million inhabitants, will have “administrative and school leave” in several locations, including Bahía Blanca, the most affected by the storm, with the death of 13 people when it collapsed this Saturday a wall of a sports hall during a competition.

The other person who died so far is a woman from the municipality of Moreno, a town in Buenos Aires located 47 kilometers from the country's capital.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Axel Kicillof, traveled to Bahía Blanca on Sunday to personally verify the damage caused due to the storms and strong wind and review the action protocols of the Crisis Committee with the local authorities.



He also met with the president of Argentina, the libertarian Javier Milei, who traveled to that city located about 640 kilometers from the capital. along with several members of his cabinet, including the Ministers of Defense, Luis Petri, and of Security, Patricia Bullrich, to learn about the situation first-hand.

Late on Sunday, The Ministry of Energy of the Nation reported that “emergency measures had been arranged to restore the electricity supply in the areas affected by the storm”, where one million affected users were registered.

The authorities estimated that, in a maximum of 72 hours, the service would return to normal.

The storm mainly affected the AMBA (Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, which includes the capital and the so-called suburbs), where you can still see fallen trees on parked cars, damage to balconies, sidewalks and various structures.

Among them, the Floralis Genérica sculpture, an iconic place for photographs by tourists who visit Buenos Aires daily, was damaged as a result of the gusts of wind; or the traditional fast food carts located next to the Río de La Plata waterfront.



At the moment, an orange alert is in effect in the northern area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires, moving towards those of Santa Fe, Corrientes and Entre Ríos, on the coast of the Paraná River, where strong storms could be recorded with intense rain, gusts and occasional hail, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

