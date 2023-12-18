His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated his brother, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

His Highness wrote on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate my brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on his victory in the presidential elections.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “We congratulate the Egyptian people on this journey… and wish them continued prosperity and stability… and we emphasize the depth of popular, economic and future relations under the leadership of the two brotherly countries.”