He Real Betis resume the King’s Cupa competition in which he has already achieved the round of 16. The draw held last week turned out to be the FC Barcelona the rival of the Verdiblancos, as well as that this single-match clash was played in the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. This tie will take place this Wednesday, starting at 9:00 p.m..

Last Saturday, against Valladolid (1-0), the Betic team stopped a streak of seven consecutive games without losingin which they beat Sant Andreu (1-3), Petrocub (0-1), Villarreal (1-2), Helsinki (1-0) and Huesca (0-1), in addition to drawing against Barcelona (2 -2) and Rayo (1-1). For its part, the Barça team arrives at this cup match after crowned champion of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid (2-5); However, in their last twelve official matches, they have only won half of them (apart from four losses and two draws).

The possible alignment of Betis against Barcelona

Manuel Pellegrini will continue to regret numerous losses in his squad; facing this new cup round they will be absent the injured Bellerín, William Carvalho and Chimy Ávilajoining them Lo Celsoin addition to Marc Rocawho continues with his recovery process. Nor is one on the list of summoned Rui Silva who is now officially goalkeeper for Sporting de Portugal. Of course, as news they will be Fornals and the youth players Germán, Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo Flores. “Let’s try to cushion all the great virtues they have and play the game we played herewhere we had more chances of winning than them,” indicated the Betic coach regarding his rival in the press conference prior to this Wednesday’s clash.

Real Betis

Fran Vieites; Sabaly, Diego Llorente, Bartra, Perraud; Cardoso, Altimira; Jesús Rodríguez, Isco, Abde; and Vitor Roque.

As is usual in the approach of the Chilean coach, Rotations are expected in the Betic eleven regarding last weekend’s clash in Valladolid. The most sensitive loss is that of Lo Celso, so Jesús Rodríguez could take his place on the pitch.









Barcelona’s possible lineup against Betis

As for Barcelona, ​​Hansi Flick must regret four absences to receive Betis this Wednesday, two of them focusing on the goal; Ter Stegen, injuredand Szczesny, who must serve a one-match suspension after his expulsion for a direct red card in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The other two absences are Iñigo Martínez and Marc Bernal, both injured. “We are ready and We want to win the game against Betis, in races, strategies, passes… “You have to be perfect because they are very good,” said the Barcelona coach in the press conference prior to this Barcelona – Betis Cup.

FC Barcelona

Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsi, Araújo, Balde; Casadó, Pedri, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandoski.

In these round of 16 of the Cup, Iñaki Peña would start again between the sticks; Otherwise, the German coach would form an eleven quite similar to the one in the Spanish Super Cup final, with the exception of the change of Araújo by Iñigo Martínezinjured.