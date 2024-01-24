Genoa – Swiss? Yes. But above all “Genoese and Sampdorian”. Cittadella-Sampdoria: Jonathan Rossini, 34 year old Swiss defender, is a double ex. But in Veneto he played for 6 months, in 2009, while the Sampdoria player is like a second skin to him.

After two years in Samp Futsal, he has just returned to football, with Busalla, in Eccellenza: how is it going?

«After recovering from a calf problem, I made my debut on Sunday in the final: 2-2 against Rivasamba. I liked trying 5-a-side football, I got along well with president Fortuna, but the partnership with Samp ended and I missed 11-a-side football, my habitat. I love challenges: now I'm fighting for Busalla's salvation. Futsal is another sport but it makes you improve in marking and technique.”

What did you feel wearing the Samp shirt?

«Super emotion: it was one of the reasons that made me try Futsal. I arrived at Sampdoria at 16 years old, my wife Maria Carla is from here, we live in Quinto, I feel Italian, 100% Genoese, I love the sea, the historic center. I wanted to be seen in the Sampdoria by my sons Carlo and Eric.”

In the family, in recent years, you have faced a very tough challenge: you had even thought about leaving football.

«My son Carlo had fallen ill, I speak about him with great pride, he taught us a lot, giving us strength, courage, smiles. You understand the important things in life, now we just need to get up together to be happy. The illness has united us even more and I thank my wife, who is fantastic: if I went to war, the only one I would take is her. Carlo is now 11 years old, he goes to sixth grade, Eric goes to fourth grade, they are Genoese and big Sampdorian fans.”

She really likes children, she even trains them.

«Yes, in President Fortuna's football school: they listen to you, they give you satisfaction, it's nice to see their progress. I would like to continue this path when I stop.”

But now he's a defender: Samp is missing one, do you know that?

«I would go back in a hurry, obviously, but I think that Sampdoria's defenders are stronger than me now. It would certainly be nice to return one day, perhaps coaching young people. It's a tough moment for the team, I hope it gets out of here soon.”

Can he repeat his Sampdoria feat in 2012?

«We were a little ahead, it's tough. So far there has been a bit of a lack of continuity and the many injuries are taking a toll. Everyone thinks that if your name is Samp you have to win but Serie B is tough, it's not a given. But if they have a positive streak, anything is possible. The group is united. Pirlo can pass on his great experience to young people.”

Does Kasami know him?

«Yes, we played together in the U21. We haven't spoken for a long time but I'm happy that there is a Swiss at Sampdoria: he has technique and physique, he will give a great hand.”

Someone who hit her?

«Esposito impressed me, his talent has little to do with Serie B».

Most exciting moments experienced at Sampdoria?

«The night in Varese, the most beautiful of my football life. And then the Scudetto and Italian Cup with the Primavera with Pea.”

Memories of the Cittadella?

«I played with Gorini, the current coach: he too was a more experienced defender, he was an example. Organized club, quiet square, talents have time to emerge, the same people have been there for years, there is belonging. And the results are visible. But on Sunday I'll support Sampdoria.”

Given the beginnings, perhaps he could have achieved more in his career?

«I have always given my best. In life there are moments when you have to make decisions and I didn't have the slightest doubt: I'm proud of what I built with my family. Yes, maybe I could have done a few more years at a high level but I'm really happy like this.”