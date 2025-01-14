The banana is one of the most consumed fruits worldwide. And it is about an easy-to-consume foodthat No It requires specific conservation and has a very sweet flavor. All of this, undoubtedly, attracts a large number of consumers, whether they like fruit or not.

Origin

Although in recent years it has been mentioned Central America as the place of origin of this food, most authors agree that This fruit is native to Southeast Asia.specifically of India. After the conquest of the Arabs in 650 AD, it was known in the Mediterranean.

TO Canary Islandsthe species arrived in the 15th century and, from there, it was taken to America in the year 1516. Since that time, there have been numerous species, however, the best known are: small, dwarf, large, Canary Islands banana, plantain, red and giant.

Properties

Between its benefitsit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Prevents muscle cramps . It is high in potassium and magnesium, minerals vital for electrical conduction, contraction and muscle recovery.

. It is high in potassium and magnesium, minerals vital for electrical conduction, contraction and muscle recovery. Control your weight . When it is greener, it promotes a decrease in appetite, since it is rich in fibers that increase food digestion time.

. When it is greener, it promotes a decrease in appetite, since it is rich in fibers that increase food digestion time. Reduces blood pressure . It is an excellent source of magnesium and potassium, minerals that promote relaxation of blood vessels, facilitating blood circulation and reducing blood pressure.

. It is an excellent source of magnesium and potassium, minerals that promote relaxation of blood vessels, facilitating blood circulation and reducing blood pressure. Improves digestive problems . It can help relieve heartburn and prevent the formation of gastric ulcers.

. It can help relieve heartburn and prevent the formation of gastric ulcers. Prevents colon cancer . It is rich in soluble and insoluble fibers and antioxidants, which help keep the digestive system healthy and prevent the development of colon cancer.

. It is rich in soluble and insoluble fibers and antioxidants, which help keep the digestive system healthy and prevent the development of colon cancer. Improves metabolism. It is full of nutrients and provides vitamins from the B6 complex, which are important for proper metabolic functioning.

To take into account

Given this panorama, Many Spaniards wonder what the effects of eating bananas every day are on the heart.. Well, the potassium in bananas is responsible for protecting the body against the appearance of various heart diseases.

In fact, It is an important mineral in the control of blood pressureof which there is numerous scientific research that corroborates it. Approximately, 4.7 grams of potassium per day will reduce the risk of accidents by 8 to 15% cerebrovascular and of 6 to 11% risk of myocardial infarctions.