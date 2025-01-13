The music producer is investigated for an alleged crime against the rights of workers and foreigners



01/13/2025



Updated at 10:22 a.m.





The singer and producer Nacho Cano, as well as three other members of his team, has arrived fifteen minutes before his appointment this Monday at the Court of Instruction number 19 in Madrid, where he is summoned to testify as a defendant for alleged crimes against workers and against foreign citizens in relation to the interns he brought from Mexico for the musical ‘Malinche’.

I’m going to hang out here for a little while and then when I get out, I’ll tell you,” he told the media waiting at the doors of the Madrid Courts, in Plaza de Castilla.

The prosecution’s lawyer, Alfredo Arrién, entered the courts shortly after, anticipating that his representedthe intern expelled from the musical ‘Malinche’ Lesly Ochoa and the original complainant of the matter, will also come to “advise” him.

The lawyer maintained the unknown that had already hovered since his summons about the strategy his defense would follow. “I would recommend that I didn’t declare but we’ll see what he does», he commented.