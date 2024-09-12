This Wednesday Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Tris’s raffle which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.

Tris is the cheapest Pronósticos draw, because you can place your bet from just $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.

Depending on the mode you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.

Tris Results 11/09/24

NOON| 29199. Multiplier.

THREE OF THE ONE| 06262. Multiplier.

EXTRA| 76439. Multiplier.

OF THE SEVEN| 86065. Multiplier.

CLASSIC|

To participate, you should know that Tris’s urns will choose 5 numbers at random, to form a 5-digit number that, when matching the numbers on your ticket or proof of participation in strict order, could make you win a lot of money.

Tris offers the opportunity to test your luck five times a day in the ‘Midday, Three o’clock, Extra, Seven o’clock, Classic’ draws.