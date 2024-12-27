He Seville has seen how in recent years its staff has been losing value drastically. He aging of its players and poor sporting merits of recent years had caused this decline, which has directly influenced the business model of the Sevilla entity. Not in vain, the market value of the Sevilla FC squad had fallen by almost 240 million euros during the last five years. A very significant figure that reveals the new reality of the club, which has accumulated four years of losses and has been forced to change its transfer strategy.

Thus, the regeneration process that began Victor OrtaSevilla sports director, in the summer 2023 It caused a drastic change in the squad. There were numerous departures of veteran players with high chips and the door was opened to younger players with room for revaluation, in addition to opening the door to the quarry, another source of interesting capital gains. This past market, Sevilla’s transformation continued its course and a total of twenty operations were carried out between player entry and exit. Once this transfer window closed, Sevilla saw the value of its squad decrease to 181.6 million euros. A figure that continued to decrease during the month of October to 170 million euros.

A growing workforce

However, as January approaches, the specialized website Transfermarkt has updated the value of the LaLiga EA Sports squads and there is good news for the Sevilla FCsince his team has revalued for the first time in five years. In this way, the Nervionense squad has gone from 170 million last October to 177.30 million euros today. Although it is a price that is far from what has been customary in recent years, this revaluation is quite positive for the Seville club.

He most valuable player of the squad Sevilla player is still Loic Badé. The Frenchman has a market value of 25 million eurosfive more than a couple of months ago. The center-back was one of the assets that aroused the most interest last summer, but no club wanted to pay what Sevilla was asking for, while the player had no special interest in leaving either.









Another of the Sevillistas who has appreciated the most has been Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian is the team’s top scorer with eight goals and this season he is shining with his own light, it is not surprising that his value has passed from 12 million euros to 20. In fact, if its performance continues on an upward trend, it is possible that in the next update it will catch up with its companion Badé.

Homegrown players, on the rise

It is also worth highlighting the growth of youth players such as Jose Angel Carmona. The one from Viso del Alcor renewed a month ago with Sevilla until 2028 and his value has risen from 5 million to 10. For his part, Stanis Idumbo has also seen its value increased from 800,000 to 2.5 million and Manu Buenofrom 500,000 to 1.5 million. However, the most valuable youth player in the Sevilla squad continues to be Isaac Romero, although his value has dropped from 18 to 15 million, as a result of the scoring drought he has had at the start of the 2024-25 season. For his part, Kike Salas maintains his market value at 8 million and Juanlu drops from 15 to 12. Other players in the squad who have grown are Pedrosa and Agoumé (from 6 to 7).