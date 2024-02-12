Perpetrator Abdel Rahman Akkad (27) of the hostage situation in the Apple Store in Amsterdam wore a bodycam and filmed the entire evening until he was killed in front of the door. The images form a common thread in the AT5 documentary The hostage situation at the Apple Store.
Paul Vugts
Latest update:
8:30 PM
