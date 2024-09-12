Yeah Linda Caicedo She is on the field, the Colombian National Team always has faith. All the players, in their enormous effort, in their specific tasks, know that at some point Linda will rub the lamp. And so it was. The team fought with all their soul, until Linda got the vital ball, she entered the area as if she were sliding, unstoppable, and she made the magical shot, the shot that gave Colombia the 1-0 victory against South Korea to qualify for the quarterfinals of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

At first it seemed like it was going to be an easier match, because Korea came out to play as if it were aiming for penalties or a miracle, and Colombia came out to play at the Pascual Guerero in Cali determined to qualify, with Linda pulling the strings, with her goal passes, with her shots, like one that went wide and looked like a try. Linda sharpened her aim to later become the heroine.

Colombia vs. Korea in the U-20 World Cup. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga / THE TIME Share

The match, at the beginning, was a Colombian monologue, a yellow recital, who would have thought that it was going to get complicated. Especially when that shot came in the area that shook the entire Colombian team, fortunately there was the goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who was a spectator and threw herself to avoid a catastrophe. That was when Colombia realized that Korea had its weapons and that it was best to resolve the match quickly.

The second half started differently. Korea, the harmless Korea, showed its claws, it was scary, Colombia entered a quagmire, the offensive lights went out for a moment.

All eyes and prayers, and candles in every house, were pointed towards Linda, with blind faith in her, and she first gave a goal pass to Gabriela Rodríguez, who could not define.

AMDEP6961. CALI (COLOMBIA), 11/09/2024.- Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates a goal this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

Never mind, Linda seemed to think with her usual calm look, smiling as if she were plotting something, and in the next play she did her thing, she received the pass from Cabezas, advanced, light as the wind and devastating as a dragon, to finally beat the goalkeeper and make it 1-0 in 64 minutes.

There was still time. Now it was the job of the other players to double their efforts. Goalkeeper Agudelo flew again to prevent the equaliser, and then Maithe almost scored the second. Linda herself came close to another goal.

Until the whistle blew, confirming the effort, dedication, and fight of all the players, and the inspiration of Linda Caicedo, who with her goal put the team into the quarter-finals. France or the Netherlands, the next challenge. The team is exciting.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

